RCMP Turner Valley ~ Pharmacy Break and Enter

Turner Valley RCMP – Break and Enter
Turner Valley, Alberta – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 4:00 am, a male suspect broke into the Turner Valley Pharmacy located at 101 Sunset Boulevard, Turner Valley, Alberta.
Once inside, the suspect proceeded to the rear narcotics counter. A quantity of lower power opioid-like sedatives were taken, including small bottles of Apo-Tramadol (central nervous system pain reliever) and Apo-Temazepam (sedative causing profound respiratory depression). These substances were in the pill form. The subject was in the store for less than 5 minutes.