RCMP Turner Valley ~ Pharmacy Break and Enter

Turner Valley RCMP – Break and Enter

Turner Valley, Alberta – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 4:00 am, a male suspect broke into the Turner Valley Pharmacy located at 101 Sunset Boulevard, Turner Valley, Alberta.

Once inside, the suspect proceeded to the rear narcotics counter. A quantity of lower power opioid-like sedatives were taken, including small bottles of Apo-Tramadol (central nervous system pain reliever) and Apo-Temazepam (sedative causing profound respiratory depression). These substances were in the pill form. The subject was in the store for less than 5 minutes.

The male suspect was wearing a blue toque with a small white name stitched on the front, light brown running shoes, and a black waist-length coat. He used a grey t-shirt to disguise his facial features and mismatched red and blue gloves.

If you have any information about this or any other crime(s), please call the Turner Valley RCMP Detachment at 403-933-7227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com .

