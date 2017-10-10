Re-Elect Delilah Miller ~ MD of Foothills Councillor for Division 2

My Platform

Encourage growth in the industrial corridor. Protect farm and ranch lands with responsible growth. Be a strong voice to keep our municipality fiscally responsible. Advocate for safer highways and intersection. I will continue to make myself accessible to all residents to answer their questions and concerns. I feel privileged to be your elected official. Every vote is important to me and I hope I can count on your vote on Oct 16th!

Growing up in Division 2, my family farmed and ranched 3 miles east of Black Diamond. I have resided north of Longview for 39 years and am currently employed in the banking industry. I also have a music production company and have promoted many country artists at the East Longview Hall. I was the founding owner of Cottonwood Bridal in High River and have always supported and promoted this area.

