Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Canada announces strategy to reduce chronic homelessness by 50% over the next ten years

Homelessness has an economic and social impact on every community in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to helping those who are in need and believes that one homeless Canadian is one too many.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the Government of Canada will be making bold changes to the federal strategy to prevent and reduce homelessness. Reaching Home, the Government of Canada’s redesigned homelessness strategy, will double support for communities to address the needs of those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Through Reaching Home, the Government of Canada will reinforce its community-based approach, delivering funding directly to municipalities and local service providers. The strategy’s reach will also expand to new communities. New communities will be added through an application process to be launched later this year. This expansion will not affect the funding received by the existing 61 Designated Communities.

Communities participating in Reaching Home will work toward a 50% reduction in chronic homelessness over the next 10 years. Building on the successful adoption of Housing First as a best practice, the Government will work with communities to develop and deliver data-driven system plans with clear outcomes. This new outcomes-based approach will give communities greater flexibility to identify, test, and apply innovative solutions and evidence-based practices that achieve results for vulnerable Canadians

Reaching Home funding will also provide communities with the tools they need to deliver systems plans, coordinated access to services, and better local data.

Reaching Home is part of Canada’s first-ever National Housing Strategy—a 10-year $40-billion plan to lift hundreds and thousands of Canadians out of housing need, resulting in up to 100,000 new housing units and 300,000 repaired or renewed housing units. This will create a new generation of housing in Canada. Our plan will promote diverse communities. It will build housing that is sustainable, accessible, mixed-income, and mixed-use. We will build housing that is fully integrated into the community—close to transit, close to work, and close to public services.The National Housing Strategy is part of the Government of Canada’s plan to build a more equal Canada for all, including the most vulnerable—one where women and men are empowered to make positive changes that benefit their own lives, and our economy as a whole.