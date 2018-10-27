Real Farm Lives: New documentary series shows how food finds its way to Canadians - Gateway Gazette

Beginning October 24, Real Farm Lives, a documentary web series, aims to challenge those misperceptions. The series will give Canadians an entertaining and informative glimpse into the daily lives of real farm families from Ontario and Saskatchewan as they work to get food from their farms to our forks. The six episodes, released weekly throughout October and November on realfarmlives.ca, will help Canadians better understand the complexities of modern farming in the face of climate change, population growth and evolving consumption habits.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there about food production and farming techniques, which can cause fear and anxiety,” said Pierre Petelle, president and CEO of CropLife Canada, the association that produced the series. “By connecting Canadians with real farmers who sustainably grow our safe, high-quality food, we hope viewers will learn about the obstacles farmers have to tackle and the tools they need to do their jobs well.”

The families cast in Real Farm Lives personify twenty-first century farming. Their actions, conversations, and emotions in the series are as honest and authentic as their labour.

Meet the Families

The Renwick family of Renwick Ridgeview Acres in Wheatley, Ontario, have been proudly farming for 200 years. Chris and Rachel Renwick grow soybeans and corn, while their young children learn the business by growing pumpkins, zucchinis and flowers, and selling produce at the roadside.

The Englot family of Costa Lotta Farms in Montmartre, Saskatchewan represent three generations of farmers growing canola and wheat on a 3000-acre grain farm. For twenty-one-year-old Madison Englot, time spent on the farm gives her an edge in her academic studies, because she sees firsthand the applications of what she’s learning at university.

The Ardiel family of Apple Springs Orchards in Clarksburg, Ontario are passionate about growing apples. Father-son duo Shane and Kyle Ardiel work to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating consumer preferences for apple varieties, incorporating new machine technologies, and experimenting with different trellis systems for their trees.

The series delves into the families’ trials and tribulations, including how weather, insects, weeds and diseases have the potential to impact their crops and livelihoods. With each episode addressing a different aspect of harvest preparations, viewers discover the role plant science plays in protecting the farmers’ crops and the food we eat. But it’s not all work and no play – the episodes also encompass the fun moments and family dynamics that happen in an ordinary day.

For more information on Real Farm Lives and to watch all six episodes, visit www.realfarmlives.ca.

Quotes from the Families

“Being part of Real Farm Lives has been so much fun for me and my family. We’re excited to take viewers inside the farm and show them our way of life – there’s a lot to learn.”

– Madison Englot, Costa Lotta Farms

“Farming is in our blood. My family has farmed this land for seven generations, and we’re proud to be passing that wisdom on to our children and to be sharing our lives with Canadians from coast to coast.”

– Chris Renwick, Ridgeview Acres

“Growing apples is an art and a science, and we take our jobs very seriously. We love what we do and hope viewers walk away from Real Farm Lives with a greater appreciation of modern farming.”

– Kyle Ardiel, Apple Spring Orchards

About CropLife Canada

CropLife Canada is the trade association representing the manufacturers, developers and distributors of plant science innovations – pest control products and plant biotechnology – for use in agriculture, urban and public health settings. The plant science industry makes significant social, economic and environmental contributions. CropLife Canada’s primary focus is on providing tools to help farmers be more productive and sustainable. CropLife Canada is part of the CropLife International consortium, a global federation with members across 91 countries that champions agricultural innovations in crop protection and plant biotechnology. Visit www.croplife.ca to learn more.

