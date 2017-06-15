REALITY CHECK: Ceci Talking out of Both Sides of his Mouth on NDP Beer Tax

EDMONTON, AB: Finance Minister Joe Ceci is misleading Albertans about the NDP-imposed markup on beer sold in Alberta.

In a written response to a column published by Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt, Ceci wrote, “the author of the editorial claims it [the beer markup] is a tax. It is not.”

But this statement stands in direct contradiction to an internal NDP government document that was sent to Ceci last year, which stated, “The government has indicated that it wishes to obtain an additional $85 million in revenue from liquor mark-ups.”

“Mr. Ceci would do well to pick up a dictionary and look up the definition of what a tax is,” Fildebrandt said. “A tax, is a tax, is a tax. The Minister should stop misleading Albertans and admit that his ill-advised beer tax is hurting consumers and exposing taxpayers to needless risk in lawsuits from beer importers.”

