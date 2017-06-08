Recognize Albertans Working to Prevent Violence

Albertans can nominate outstanding citizens for recognition in the sixth annual Inspiration Awards.

The awards honour Albertans who are making a difference in their communities in the prevention of family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying. Their work also advances healthy relationships for all Albertans.

Eligible nominees include individuals, organizations or businesses that are working in their communities and demonstrating leadership in violence prevention.

Up to three awards are given out to individuals and groups in each of the following prevention categories:

family violence

sexual violence

child abuse

bullying

Individual awards will also be given out for lifetime achievement and for emerging excellence for young people aged 24 and under.

Awards recipients must demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following areas:

Show community leadership.

Promote public education of healthy relationships and gender equity.

Work in partnership across sectors to address violence.

Enhance access to supports and services.

Change organizational practices.

Develop primary prevention strategies or practices.

Partner with Alberta’s diverse communities.

“Many Albertans are taking action in their communities to prevent and stop violence and this important work must be acknowledged. Help our government say thank you to those who are making a difference in their community by ensuring families, individuals and children feel safe and protected.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

