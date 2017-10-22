Recognize and Celebrate Alberta’s Great Kids

Nominate a child or youth for the Great Kids Award – recognizing them for overcoming challenges and building stronger communities.

Albertans are encouraged to nominate remarkable young leaders aged five to 18 for making a difference while overcoming challenging circumstances, including managing a physical or mental illness, standing up against bullying or overcoming a difficult living situation.

“I’ve been so inspired by the stories of Great Kids who are changing the lives of others and leading in their communities. I encourage Albertans to celebrate these children and youth because they are examples to all Albertans of what can be accomplished in the face of adversity.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Last year’s winners’ outstanding achievements included raising thousands of dollars for a charity supporting research about an illness suffered by a child’s family members, mentoring children with vision loss while being visually impaired and helping classmates better understand cancer while experiencing the disease at a young age.

For more information on nominating a young leader, visit greatkids.alberta.ca, call 780-422-2165 (toll-free by first dialing 310-0000) or email. Nominations close at 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

In spring 2018, award recipients will be recognized at an award ceremony sponsored by Fantasyland Hotel, where they and their parents or caregivers will enjoy a night’s stay. Award winners will also receive a West Edmonton Mall attractions pass.

Over the past 17 years, 274 young leaders have received the Great Kids Award.