Recognize and Celebrate Alberta’s Great Kids

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 22

Nominate a child or youth for the Great Kids Award – recognizing them for overcoming challenges and building stronger communities.

Albertans are encouraged to nominate remarkable young leaders aged five to 18 for making a difference while overcoming challenging circumstances, including managing a physical or mental illness, standing up against bullying or overcoming a difficult living situation.

“I’ve been so inspired by the stories of Great Kids who are changing the lives of others and leading in their communities. I encourage Albertans to celebrate these children and youth because they are examples to all Albertans of what can be accomplished in the face of adversity.”

~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Last year’s winners’ outstanding achievements included raising thousands of dollars for a charity supporting research about an illness suffered by a child’s family members, mentoring children with vision loss while being visually impaired and helping classmates better understand cancer while experiencing the disease at a young age.

For more information on nominating a young leader, visit greatkids.alberta.ca, call 780-422-2165 (toll-free by first dialing 310-0000) or email. Nominations close at 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

In spring 2018, award recipients will be recognized at an award ceremony sponsored by Fantasyland Hotel, where they and their parents or caregivers will enjoy a night’s stay. Award winners will also receive a West Edmonton Mall attractions pass.

Over the past 17 years, 274 young leaders have received the Great Kids Award.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Recognize and Celebrate Alberta’s Great Kids

Guitars for VETS: Play Your Part Songwriters’ Circle

Funding Boosts Whitefish Lake First Nation Economy

Turner Valley School: Playground Updates are Underway

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Guitars for VETS: Play Your Part Songwriters’ Circle Next Post Alberta RCMP Reiterate Danger of Deteriorated Explosives
%d bloggers like this: