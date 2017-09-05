Recognize Child Care and Development Professionals

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 05

Annual Child Development Professional Awards of Excellence continue to recognize the critical role of child care in Alberta.

Minister of Children’s Services, Danielle Larivee, opens nominations for the Child Care Development Professionals Awards of Excellence at Hillhurst-Sunnyside Child Care in Calgary.

Albertans are encouraged to nominate child development professionals and early learning and child care programs across the province for their contributions to children and families.

“By taking care of kids across our province in their critical early years and building a better future for our province by nurturing our youngest citizens, these professionals make important, and often undervalued contributions to families and communities. Seeing the difference high-quality affordable care makes for families is part of the reason our government is committed to early learning and child care and expanding our $25/day pilot.”

Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Any Albertan can nominate an outstanding child development professional or early learning and child care program for an award until Oct. 6. More information can be found on the Children’s Services website.

Programs or professionals can be nominated for their work in child care, pre-school, out-of-school care, family day home agencies, early childhood development programs or Parent Link Centres licensed or approved by Children’s Services. Nominees may also work in early childhood services or programs approved by the Ministry of Education.

Nine awards will be presented for individuals, teams and programs. Award recipients must demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following areas:

  • innovative programming
  • inclusionary practices
  • collaborative partnerships
  • leadership
  • promising practices
  • family/parent support
  • community building
  • continuous improvement

An Award of Distinction will be presented by the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta. The award recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the advancement of early learning and child care in Alberta.

