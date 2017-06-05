Recognizing Albertans Who Protect our Communities

“The recipients of this year’s Alberta Community Justice Awards are invaluable partners in ensuing our province is a safe place to live. I am proud to shine a spotlight on their positive contributions and thank them for their hard work.”
Nomination categories include:
Provides transitional housing to at-risk youth aged 11 to 24, as well as assistance navigating the criminal justice system, resolving conflicts and seeking employment.
The founder of the Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project (CHEW), which engages in research, advocacy and community outreach to meet the needs of sexual and gender minorities, particularly street-involved youth with mental health issues and histories with the criminal justice system.
A longtime leader in Calgary’s efforts to implement community initiatives to address the intersection between crime, addiction and mental health issues – most notably the Calgary Drug Treatment Court.
A backbone organization with a focus on forging partnerships to develop innovative solutions to crime prevention and community safety challenges, including the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team, WrapEd, the Sexual Exploitation Working Group, the Immigrant and Refugee Initiative and the Aboriginal Leadership Circle.
A collaboration between 17 community-based organizations designed to help at-risk youth dealing with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness navigate the justice system, and divert them towards integrated care and education resources.
The chair of the provincewide Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association (ACOPA), who has served as a bridge between local ACOPA groups and their community police detachments, as well as providing guidance to ACOPA members on member recruitment, best practices and the ACOPA code of ethics.
The recipients were honoured at a June 2 ceremony at Government House, co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Camrose Police Service.