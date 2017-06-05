Recognizing Albertans Who Protect our Communities

Six individuals and organizations have received 2017 Alberta Community Justice Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to neighbourhood safety, social outreach and the prevention of crime.

For 26 years, the Alberta Community Justice Awards have rewarded innovative people and projects in the areas of victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime-prevention efforts.

“The recipients of this year’s Alberta Community Justice Awards are invaluable partners in ensuing our province is a safe place to live. I am proud to shine a spotlight on their positive contributions and thank them for their hard work.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Nomination categories include:

leadership

innovation

service enhancement

community mobilization

partnerships and collaboration

This year’s recipients

Camrose Open Door Association

Provides transitional housing to at-risk youth aged 11 to 24, as well as assistance navigating the criminal justice system, resolving conflicts and seeking employment.

Andre P. Grace (Edmonton)

The founder of the Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project (CHEW), which engages in research, advocacy and community outreach to meet the needs of sexual and gender minorities, particularly street-involved youth with mental health issues and histories with the criminal justice system.

James Ogle (Calgary)

A longtime leader in Calgary’s efforts to implement community initiatives to address the intersection between crime, addiction and mental health issues – most notably the Calgary Drug Treatment Court.

REACH Edmonton

A backbone organization with a focus on forging partnerships to develop innovative solutions to crime prevention and community safety challenges, including the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team, WrapEd, the Sexual Exploitation Working Group, the Immigrant and Refugee Initiative and the Aboriginal Leadership Circle.

Safe Communities Opportunity and Resource Centre (SORCe) (Calgary)

A collaboration between 17 community-based organizations designed to help at-risk youth dealing with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness navigate the justice system, and divert them towards integrated care and education resources.

Beverley Salomons

The chair of the provincewide Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association (ACOPA), who has served as a bridge between local ACOPA groups and their community police detachments, as well as providing guidance to ACOPA members on member recruitment, best practices and the ACOPA code of ethics.

The recipients were honoured at a June 2 ceremony at Government House, co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Camrose Police Service.