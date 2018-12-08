Recognizing Albertans with Disabilities - Gateway Gazette

Recognizing Albertans with Disabilities

By Contributor

Dec 07

Albertans are joining people around the world on United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities to recognize and celebrate the important contributions people with disabilities make to the province.

Events are being held across the province to create awareness and understanding of disability issues and to recognize the accomplishments and contributions people with disabilities make to Alberta.

“Albertans with disabilities are essential to our communities. Their accomplishments and contributions help build a stronger, more inclusive province for all. Our government is proud to be making life better for people with disabilities by ensuring they have stable, predictable supports, and live with dignity. This is the Alberta we want and are working toward.”

Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

As part of the celebrations, individuals, groups and organizations across Alberta are being presented with the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities Awards. The awards recognize leadership and achievement in creating and promoting inclusive communities.

The 2018 award recipients are

  • Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape, Red Deer
  • Anne Pype, Barrhead
  • April Ruzycki, Medicine Hat
  • Associated Canadian Travellers, Grande Prairie
  • Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta
  • City of Edmonton Programs for Persons with Disabilities, Edmonton
  • Colin Cantlie, Calgary
  • Daralynn Swensrude, Edmonton
  • Romeo Crow Chief, Siksika
  • Sean McEwen, Calgary
  • Valley Bus Society, Drumheller

“We are honoured to present the Premier’s Council Awards to these deserving Albertans. Their leadership in building barrier-free and inclusive communities is creating a future where all persons, regardless of ability, can reach their full potential and lead meaningful lives.”

Sheila Serup, chair, Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

The Government of Alberta is making life better for people with disabilities by

  • Appointing Alberta’s first Advocate for Persons with Disabilities.
  • Increasing the Persons with Developmental Disabilities budget by $150 million.
  • Creating jobs for persons with disabilities through the Internship for Persons with Disabilities.
  • Improving the application process for the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program and increasing the AISH budget by $182 million.
  • Improving access to service dogs and approving five new qualified service dog organizations, bringing the provincial total to eight, that can train and test service dogs, including dogs that support people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
  • Launching a review of the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program.
  • Proclaiming Disability Employment Awareness Month.
  • Repealing the PDD Safety Standards and stopping the Supports Intensity Scale (SIS).
  • Recently passed legislation that will:
    • Increase benefit rates for Albertans who receive AISH and Income Supports, including living allowance and supplemental benefits.
    • Increase asset limits for the AISH child allowance and AISH personal benefits.
    • These benefits would increase annually to keep pace with inflation.
