Recognizing Albertans with Disabilities - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are joining people around the world on United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities to recognize and celebrate the important contributions people with disabilities make to the province.
Events are being held across the province to create awareness and understanding of disability issues and to recognize the accomplishments and contributions people with disabilities make to Alberta.
“Albertans with disabilities are essential to our communities. Their accomplishments and contributions help build a stronger, more inclusive province for all. Our government is proud to be making life better for people with disabilities by ensuring they have stable, predictable supports, and live with dignity. This is the Alberta we want and are working toward.”
As part of the celebrations, individuals, groups and organizations across Alberta are being presented with the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities Awards. The awards recognize leadership and achievement in creating and promoting inclusive communities.
The 2018 award recipients are
Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape, Red Deer
Anne Pype, Barrhead
April Ruzycki, Medicine Hat
Associated Canadian Travellers, Grande Prairie
Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta
City of Edmonton Programs for Persons with Disabilities, Edmonton
Colin Cantlie, Calgary
Daralynn Swensrude, Edmonton
Romeo Crow Chief, Siksika
Sean McEwen, Calgary
Valley Bus Society, Drumheller
“We are honoured to present the Premier’s Council Awards to these deserving Albertans. Their leadership in building barrier-free and inclusive communities is creating a future where all persons, regardless of ability, can reach their full potential and lead meaningful lives.”
The Government of Alberta is making life better for people with disabilities by
Appointing Alberta’s first Advocate for Persons with Disabilities.
Increasing the Persons with Developmental Disabilities budget by $150 million.
Creating jobs for persons with disabilities through the Internship for Persons with Disabilities.
Improving the application process for the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program and increasing the AISH budget by $182 million.
Improving access to service dogs and approving five new qualified service dog organizations, bringing the provincial total to eight, that can train and test service dogs, including dogs that support people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Launching a review of the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok