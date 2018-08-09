Recognizing Volunteers for Service to Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Nominees for the 2018 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will be acknowledged at three community celebrations across the province.

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards honour Albertans who improve the lives of seniors through their volunteer service. This year, 29 individuals and 10 organizations are nominated from communities throughout Alberta.

An additional 11 nominees will be recognized for the Alice Modin Award. Thirty years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors day in Strathcona County that paved the way for a provincewide Seniors’ Week. The Alice Modin Award was created in her name to honour a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community.

“I have seen first-hand the value volunteers bring to the seniors who built our province. They help create caring and inclusive communities for those who need it the most. I am honoured to personally recognize these volunteers for their work.” ~Irfan Sabir, Acting Minister of Seniors and Housing

The nominees for the Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will be honoured Aug, 8, 9 and 10 in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary, respectively.