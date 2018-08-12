Record Number of Dawgs Named to WMBL All Star Teams - Gateway Gazette

The Okotoks Dawgs were big winners (this week) when Western Major Baseball League President Kevin Kvame announced the League Award winners for the 2018 regular season.

Dawgs closer Craig Smith (Columbia College) won the Honourable Mention Award after he broke the WMBL record for saves in a single season with 15. He was also named to the First Team as a closer.

Smith appeared in a team-record 23 games and struck out 12 batters in 20.1 innings. He finished the year with a 1-2 record.

The Dawgs saw a franchise-high 10 players get named to the All-Star teams. The previous high came for the 2017 season, where eight players were elected.

This year, the Eastern Division champion Weyburn Beavers were second with six selections.

Outfielders Collin Ridout (Tennessee Wesleyan University) and Will Hollis (Cisco College) were the two outfielders from the Dawgs to be named to the First Team.

Hollis was among the league leaders in batting average for the most part of the season. He led the Dawgs’ starters with a .361 average, while he drove in 31 runs, scored 34 runs, hit three home runs and 14 doubles.

Ridout finished the season with 70 hits, which placed him second among the Dawgs all-time single-season leaders. He also hit .348 with three home runs. Ridout drove in 27 RBIs from the leadoff spot and scored 38 runs.

Nate DeChaine (Morningside College) was named the First Team third basemen. He was also named to First Team as a designated hitter.