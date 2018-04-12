Record-setting Year for Alberta Tourism - Gateway Gazette

The province’s tourism sector performed exceptionally well in 2016 with tourism spending reaching the highest level ever recorded.

“From hidden gems, unique destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences, tourism continues to play a pivotal role in our province’s economy as Alberta’s reputation as a world-renowned tourist destination grows. The strong performance of Alberta’s tourism sector in 2016 shows its resiliency and continued potential to diversify the economy, create jobs and generate investment in communities across the province.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Based on newly released data from Statistics Canada, tourism spending totalled $8.5 billion, an increase of 4.7 per cent over 2015. Almost 35 million visits were made to the province, an increase of 2.1 per cent over 2015.

Markets in the United States, overseas and rest of Canada drove the total growth of Alberta’s tourism sector in 2016. International visits and expenditures increased by 10.9 and 14.1 per cent, respectively. Visits and spending from the rest of Canada increased by 9.4 and 15.1 per cent, respectively.

To maintain the positive momentum, the government is continuing to deliver strategic programs and services to expand the tourism industry, maximize opportunities and support Alberta’s tourism businesses, entrepreneurs and communities.

Key tourism priorities include: