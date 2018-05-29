Recreation Volunteer Awards Now Open - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are encouraged to reach out to their municipalities to nominate outstanding recreation volunteers for Alberta’s Recreation Volunteer Recognition Awards.

The Recreation Volunteer Recognition Awards are presented each year to four Albertans who have made significant contributions to recreation in a community, or otherwise advanced the development of recreation in Alberta. Since 1977, 221 Albertans have been recognized.

“Alberta’s recreation volunteers are vital members of every community. Whether they generously contribute their time and skills by mentoring athletes, supporting recreational development or bringing new programs to their communities, our volunteers all have the same goal of keeping our province vibrant and connected. Through the Recreation Volunteer Recognition Awards we celebrate the important work they do, and I encourage all of Alberta’s communities to nominate their outstanding recreation volunteers today.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The awards are sponsored by Alberta Culture and Tourism. Winners are selected by the volunteer Energize Advisory Committee from nominations received from municipalities, community organizations and other stakeholders. All nominations must be accompanied by an endorsement from the local municipal council or a Recreation/Community Services director (or equivalent).

Nominations close June 30.

Recipients will receive a complimentary stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. The awards will be presented during the President’s Awards Banquet at the 2018 Alberta Recreation and Parks Association Annual Conference and Energize Workshop in Jasper, Oct. 25-27.