Recruiting Canadians to Learn About #KidsAndConcussion - Gateway Gazette

Safe Kids Week to raise awareness of a cause of injury and death for many Canadian children

Parachute Safe Kids Week, held in communities across Canada from June 4 to 10, 2018, will focus on how parents and caregivers can prevent, recognize and help manage concussions in children.

Now in its 22nd year, Safe Kids Week is an annual public awareness campaign that aims to raise awareness about preventable injury in children.

The focus this year is concussion at home, at play and on the road. The campaign encourages parents and caregivers to help their children become leaders in safety, by teaching them how to stay active and safe. Parachute also wants everyone to support Safe Kids Week on social media by using the hashtag #KidsAndConcussion.

“It’s not just competitive athletes who suffer concussions,” says Steve Podborski, an Olympian who is Parachute’s President and CEO. “Any bump to the head or blow to the body could cause a concussion. If recognized early and managed properly, most children with concussion will heal relatively quickly and without lasting effects. We want to prevent the heartbreak of serious injury or fatality, so that kids can live healthy, active lives.”

For more than two decades, Safe Kids Week has built awareness and has educated Canadian families on how to keep their kids safe while being active and having fun.

Parachute Safe Kids Week events will be held in communities across the country.

Parachute has many resources available for parents, community organizations, and others who may be interested. You can find them at www.parachutecanada.org/safekidsweek.

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada’s national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 – 44, where one child dies every nine hours. The financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $27 billion a year. Through education, and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachutecanada.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.