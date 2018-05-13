Red Deer College Animated About New Tech Degree - Gateway Gazette

As Red Deer College moves towards university status, the province has approved Alberta’s first applied degree in animation and visual effects, to be offered at the institution.

It marks a major milestone for the college, as it’s the first new degree program to be offered since the school was given degree-granting status in March 2018.

“We want to ensure that Albertans all across the province have access to a high-quality education that helps them get careers in dynamic, engaging fields. By focusing its first applied degree program in the emerging field of animation and visual effects, Red Deer College has shown that it’s ready to provide students with exciting, creative jobs in a diverse economy. ” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

The bachelor of applied arts in animation and visual effects will launch in September 2018, with an initial class of about 20 students. Through a mix of theoretical and hands-on learning, graduates will be equipped to work as video game engineers, animators, motion graphic artists, visual effects supervisors and creative directors, among other wide-ranging career options.

“The launch of our applied degree in animation and visual effects is a momentous day in the continuing evolution of our institution. This inspiring program demonstrates Red Deer College’s innovative spirit, and our commitment to fulfilling our future identity as a comprehensive regional teaching university.” ~Joel Ward, president and CEO, Red Deer College

The program is an exceptional opportunity for Red Deer College students to enter this emerging field, as no other degree in Alberta focuses solely on animation and visual effects. Graduates will learn the skills they need to succeed in Alberta’s diversifying economy, and will be able to work for local businesses and tech firms.

“We’re very excited about this unique opportunity at Red Deer College. Our new program will teach students all aspects of animation and visual storytelling. With the final year of the program being applied work study and independent projects, students will learn the skills needed to gain employment in a growing field. I hope this is the first of many exciting opportunities for students here at RDC.” ~Jason Frizzell, dean, School of Creative Arts, Red Deer College

Timeline