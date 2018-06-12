Red Deer RCMP Investigate Escape from Remand - Gateway Gazette

Red Deer, AB – Red Deer City RCMP with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Service are currently investigating the escape of four prisoners from the Red Deer Remand Centre in Red Deer, Alberta. Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 00:15 am this morning. One subject has been located and taken into custody and three others are still at large. RCMP wish to advise the public not too approach and to call 911 or call Red Deer City RCMP at 403-343-5575 if you see or you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees.

The escapees have been identified as:

26 year old Quinn Russel Peterson,

26 year old Dallas Albert Rain, and

52 year old Douglas Brian Power.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes, you are asked to call the Red Deer City RCMP 403-343-5575 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).