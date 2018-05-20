Red Deer RCMP Victim Services welcomes therapy dog Harley - Gateway Gazette

Red Deer, AB – Red Deer RCMP have a brand new team member, thanks to fundraising efforts by the Notre Dame High School graduating class of 2017 – Harley, a two-year old black lab, joined the Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit as their therapy dog on Monday, May 14. Harley dove straight into his work, attending court this week with victims of crime and taking part in mock interviews at the Central Alberta Children’s Advocacy Centre.

“We were getting requests for Harley’s support before he arrived, and he’s already booked into October for court,” says Constable Holly Erb, coordinator for Red Deer RCMP Victim Services. “As well as court, Harley will support adults and children during statements, during court preparation and meetings with Crown prosecutors and victims, and will offer comfort to victims and witnesses in crisis. The presence of service dogs when people are in crisis is shown to slow heart rates, lower blood pressure and reduce stress.”

Harley will also take part in training exercises and in public education presentations about Red Deer RCMP Victim Services.

Red Deer RCMP would like to thank the 2017 graduating class of Notre Dame High School for their tremendous fundraising efforts to bring Harley to Red Deer, and thank these businesses and individuals for their sponsorship of Harley: Bone & Biscuit, Speedpro Signs, Dr. Lisa Lomsnes with Lomsnes Veterinary Hospital, Fetch Haus, Red Deer Harley Owners Group, staff of Winners, and Ron and Wendy Schmidt.