Red Tape Awareness Week Shines Light on the Cost of Excessive Regulation

CFIB’s ninth annual Red Tape Awareness Week, from January 22-26, is showing the cost and impact of excessive regulation and congratulating those working to reduce red tape.
“Every time we survey our members, red tape is one of their top concerns,” said CFIB executive vice-president Laura Jones. “Red Tape Awareness Week is our way of showing how unnecessary regulations disproportionately hurt Canada’s small, independent businesses and what governments can do to ease that burden.”
The Red Tape Awareness Week lineup includes:
CFIB’s Red Tape Awareness Week encourages governments across the country to launch their own red tape reduction initiatives. To learn more visit CFIB.ca/redtape and follow #redtape.
CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.