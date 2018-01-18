Red Tape Awareness Week Shines Light on the Cost of Excessive Regulation

CFIB’s ninth annual Red Tape Awareness Week, from January 22-26, is showing the cost and impact of excessive regulation and congratulating those working to reduce red tape.

“Every time we survey our members, red tape is one of their top concerns,” said CFIB executive vice-president Laura Jones. “Red Tape Awareness Week is our way of showing how unnecessary regulations disproportionately hurt Canada’s small, independent businesses and what governments can do to ease that burden.”

The Red Tape Awareness Week lineup includes:

The 2018 Paperweight Awards are announced, highlighting some of the worst, most over-the-top regulations in the country. Business owners are encouraged to vote on their top pick. Meet previous Paperweight winners here.

CFIB is releasing unique research estimating the total cost of regulation and red tape to Canadian businesses.

The annual Red Tape Report Card is released. Which provinces get an A? Who is getting an F?

CFIB issues Canada’s Red Tape Challenge.

CFIB highlights impact of red tape on Canada’s farmers.

CFIB announces the winner and honourable mentions for the Golden Scissors Award for leadership in cutting the red tape. (Finalists will be announced on Friday, January 19). Meet previous winners here.

CFIB’s Red Tape Awareness Week encourages governments across the country to launch their own red tape reduction initiatives. To learn more visit CFIB.ca/redtape and follow #redtape.

About CFIB

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.

