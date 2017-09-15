RedPoint Media and Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Team Up to Publish Invest in Alberta Magazine

CALGARY, AB – RedPoint Media Group Inc. is pleased to announce it has been named publisher of Invest in Alberta, the official publication of Economic Developers Alberta (EDA). A new agreement with EDA will culminate in the launch of the annual magazine in January 2018.

Invest in Alberta is an essential guide to investment and business opportunities across all regions of Alberta. It provides valuable insight about Alberta’s economy and business community and features the latest business trends, developments and investment opportunities throughout the province.

“RedPoint is privileged to partner with Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) in publishingInvest in Alberta,” said Joyce Byrne, publisher at RedPoint. “In the 2018 edition, we explore new, inventive and original opportunities for investors to see significant returns. We also showcase the people and organizations across the province making economic diversity and prosperity a reality. Invest in Alberta is distributed across Canada and even internationally, shining a light on the numerous advantages our province has to offer.”

With a circulation of 13,000, Invest in Alberta reaches a powerful and influential audience in Alberta and around the world. It also has an established market presence, with three issues published since 2015.

“We are pleased to be partnering with RedPoint Media,” said Leann Hackman-Carty EDA CEO. “RedPoint has a proven track record in publishing high-profile magazines, with superior quality. Together EDA and RedPoint Media will create a publication that will be the go-to resource on investment opportunities in Alberta for the coming year.”