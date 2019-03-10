ReggaeFest Returns with Riddim West! - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta – After a year off, Calgary ReggaeFest is back on a new date, in a new venue and with a new name.

On June 8, 2019, ReggaeFest presents Riddim West at MacEwan Hall in the heart of the University of Calgary campus.

“The past year was used to assess and re-imagine the festival and determine what direction was best for its longevity,” says producer Leo Cripps. “We reviewed every element that would be beneficial to the event and moved forward to implement the new direction. We promised a different festival and that is what we will be delivering,” Cripps continued.

The festival will run over 3 days (June 6-8), with smaller events June 6 and 7, culminating with Riddim West on Saturday, June 8.

ReggaeFest continues its mission to present the best in local, national and international acts and the 2019 headliners feature Reggae messenger Luciano and dancehall champion Cham (aka Baby Cham) from Jamaica. Vancouver’s Delhi 2 Dublin, Victoria’s Phonosonics, and Calgary’s own Lynn Olagundoye and Jory Kinjo will complete the line up.

The 2019 ReggaeFest After Party will feature Jamaica’s dancehall master Hawkeye with Calgary’s DJ Sherman Hype.