Release of High-risk Offender Michael Christopher DELMAS - Gateway Gazette

In the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service is issuing the following public information and warning in regards to the release of an inmate on completion of his sentence.

Michael Christopher DELMAS, 36, was released to the Calgary community today, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for one count of sexual assault. The sexual assault occurred in Medicine Hat, Alberta, on a female known to DELMAS.

Previous convictions also include sexual interference, sexual assault, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, fraud, theft, break and enter and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon. The majority of his crimes have been committed in Medicine Hat, Alta.

DELMAS will now be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

He is described as 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of DELMAS is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of DELMAS.

Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.

NOTE: This information is released under the authority of section 32 the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, S.A. 1994 c.F – 18.5.