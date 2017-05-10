Remarkable Young Albertans Celebrated at Great Kids Awards

By Gateway Gazette

May 10

The Alberta government is celebrating children and youth who inspire change and make life better in their communities at the 17th annual Great Kids Award ceremony.

The Great Kids Award recognizes young leaders for doing great things while overcoming difficult circumstances. The 16 award winners and all nominees are strong role models who are helping, inspiring and changing the lives of others.

Examples of their achievements include raising thousands of dollars for a charity supporting research about an illness suffered by a child’s family members, mentoring children with vision loss while being visually impaired and helping classmates better understand cancer while experiencing the disease at a young age.

“These amazing young leaders demonstrate the best of Alberta with their incredible accomplishments. Our government is proud of these Great Kids for doing great things while overcoming hardships, and for being role models in their communities. The Great Kids Award is an opportunity to show our gratitude and share their stories.”

Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“IBM is proud to be a founding sponsor of the Great Kids Award. Together with Children’s Services, it’s our honour to recognize young role models who are making a positive impact in their community. Thank you for including IBM in this important event that continues to celebrate and encourage our youth to help shape a better future for our province.”

Brad Butterfield, client executive, Public Sector Alberta, IBM Canada

Since its inception, the Great Kids Award has been presented to 272 children aged five to 18. Winners were chosen by an awards selection committee of government and community representatives and event partners.

The Alberta government’s partnership with organizations, including IBM and Fantasyland Hotel, helps recognize and celebrate Alberta’s young people for going above and beyond for others and their communities amid challenging circumstances.

