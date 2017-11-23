Remembering Those Lost to Transphobia

“Today, we commemorate all those around the world who have had their lives taken from them because they were transgender.

“While we work towards an Alberta built on diversity and a spirit of inclusiveness, Transgender Day of Remembrance is a reminder that we do not yet live in a world where all people are free to be who they are. As we’ve recently seen, we know that the transgender community, here in Alberta and around the world, still faces harassment, discrimination, bullying and violence.

“No one should live in fear of violence or harassment. No one should be discriminated against, denied basic services or lose their life because of who they are. Today is a day to remember those that we’ve lost, but also serves as a call to action and a reminder for us to look forward to how we will help those still in need.

“The Government of Alberta remains committed to protecting all genders and sexually diverse Albertans and will continue the fight for LGBTQ rights in our province, our country and the world. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of a government that has taken historic steps to create a more inclusive and welcoming province:

In November 2017, the legislature passed Bill 24, An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances, ensuring students can join a GSA without fear of being outed.

ensuring students can join a GSA without fear of being outed. In September 2017, we developed LGBTQ2S Youth Housing and Shelter Guidelines, the first of its kind in Canada.

In 2016, we required all publicly funded schools to create welcoming, caring, and respectful policies, and to make GSAs publicly available.

In November 2015, we amended the Alberta Human Rights Act to include gender identity and expression.

to include gender identity and expression. In 2015, we raised the Transgender Pride flag at the Alberta legislature for the first time and has been an annual event at McDougall Centre and the legislature.

“We all have a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and ensure that our province is a safe, inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.”