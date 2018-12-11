Remembering Victims of Gender-based Violence - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Status of Women Danielle Larivee issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women:

“Twenty-nine years ago today, 14 women were murdered at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal. It was a heartbreaking loss for their families and loved ones, and it was an incredible loss for all of Canada.

“They died because they were women. They died because they dared to break down barriers and enter fields dominated by men. We lost their leadership, their example and the contributions they never had a chance to make.

“Sadly, the hatred that fuelled that attack continues today. Violence against women and girls is still too common in Alberta and in an age of social media, we don’t have to look far to find examples of gender-based hate levelled at people we know.

“It is up to each of us to stand up to that hatred. We can do it by challenging demeaning comments, providing support for victims of abuse and doing what we can to shift our conversations towards respect, equality and consent. And we can do it by treating our friends, families, neighbours and strangers with the love and respect that they deserve.

“Today is not only a day to remember. It is an opportunity to envision a future in which every Albertan lives free from fear of violence. A future that allows all Albertans – regardless of gender – to pursue their dreams and push boundaries without fear.

“I call on Albertans to stand together to end all forms of violence against women and girls to help prevent a tragedy like l’École Polytechnique de Montréal from ever happening again.”

Where to go for help