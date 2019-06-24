Remembering Victims of Terrorism: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance (June 23rd) for Victims of Terrorism:

“Thirty-four years ago today, 329 innocent people, most of them Canadian, died in the murderous bombing of Air India Flight 182 over the Atlantic. In the decades since, tragically, many Canadians have been lost in other terrorist atrocities at home and abroad.

“On this day of remembrance, we pay tribute to those around the world who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism, and stand firm in the values we hold dear: freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

“We must continue to strive to eradicate the evil of terrorism both in Canada and around the world.

“Our government remains unwavering in our commitment to the safety and security of Albertans – and on this sombre anniversary, we stand in solidarity with the families and friends of all those who have been affected by terrorist attacks.”



