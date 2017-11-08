Remembrance Day Services in the Foothills

Diamond-Valley

Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Service will be held at the Oilfields High School (511 3rd Street SW, Black Diamond) on Saturday, November 11th at 10:30am. There will be a brief cenotaph service at the Turner Valley Legion at noon, followed by a luncheon.

High River

The High River Legion will organize their annual parade of veterans on Saturday, November 11 at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will begin at the High River Legion located at 25 8 Ave. S.E., and proceed to the Highwood Memorial Centre located at 128-5 Ave. W.

The parade will not involve any complete road closures, but drivers and pedestrians may experience a traffic disruption and are asked to use caution when travelling through the area.

Regular Remembrance Day services will continue at the Memorial Centre and then the parade participants will follow the same route in reverse back to the Legion.

The parade will involve participation from local veterans and regiments of Scouts, Cadets, Guides, Fire Services, and EMS.

Okotoks

The annual Okotoks Remembrance Day Service will take place at Pason Centennial Arena. The arena is wheelchair accessible and seats 2400 people, with additional standing room for 500 attendees.

The service is organized by Rick Oncescu, in coordination with Okotoks Branch #291 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Doors at 9 am, Service starts at 10:15 am

Pason Centennial Arena

204 Community Way

All are welcome to attend. With an expected increase in attendees, those who can are encouraged to carpool or walk to the service. Please note, there is construction happening next to Pason Centennial Arena due to the expansion project.

The service is supported by the Royal Canadian Legion, in conjunction with the Town of Okotoks.

Remembrance Day Service at the Okotoks Cenotaph

The Kientz Family

On Saturday November 11, 2017 a Remembrance Day Service will take place at the Fredrick Price Memorial Park (Cenotaph) in Okotoks. This year there will be road closures along Veterans Way between Mountain St. and Elizabeth from to . There will be 6 barricades set up and at least 8 people are needed to man these barricades.

Location Fredrick Price Memorial Park (Cenotaph) Okotoks, AB

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

