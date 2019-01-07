Repair Cafe Returns to Okotoks - Gateway Gazette

Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 1:00pm to 5:00pm
Sunday, March 31, 2019 – 1:00pm to 5:00pm
Sunday, June 2, 2019 – 1:00pm to 5:00pm
Sunday, October 20, 2019 – 1:00pm to 5:00pm
Have you been holding on to an item that just needs a quick fix? Like a chair that needs a leg repair? A vacuum that needs a new cord? A blanket that needs to be mended? Or, a toaster that isn’t toasting?
Bring your small appliances, electronics, small furniture, toys, clothing and housewares to the Okotoks Recreation Centre for the Repair Café, where we’ll connect you and your item(s) that need repair with a volunteer fixer coach who will share their skills, tools and knowledge to fix your items.
A Repair Café is an event where people in our community can bring broken things from home to be repaired by volunteers, for FREE!
It is also a place where people can learn from volunteers how to fix common items they find in their homes. Very few people even think about the possibility of repairing their broken products. Most people no longer know how to repair things. Instead of throwing items away, they are given a second life at the Repair Café and aren’t needlessly thrown away in the landfill.
Rule of thumb: If you can carry it, you can bring it to be fixed!
Volunteer Fixing Coaches will be ready to assess your item and fix it if the item is repairable. You may choose to learn to fix this item with the Fixing Coach, or stand by and watch as your item is being repaired. There may or may not be a wait to fix your item, but we will have refreshments on hand to make any wait easier.
One item per fixing session per person please. You are welcome to visit multiple times during the event.
Do you have handy skills you’d like to volunteer? Or just want to find a way to play a little part in giving back to the environment? We’d love to have you join the team as a fixer coach, greeter or at the registration table.
Call 403-938-8936 or
Apply online
The Repair Café concept comes from the Netherlands. It was formulated in 2009 by Martine Postma, at the time an Amsterdam-based journalist/publicist. She hit on the idea of setting up low-key meeting places nationwide where neighbours could repair their broken items themselves supported by specialists and in a relaxed atmosphere. The very first Repair Café was held in Amsterdam on 18 October 2009.