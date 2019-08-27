Report on Alberta’s Finances: Minister Toews - Gateway Gazette

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews issued the following statement to acknowledge the receipt of the report from the Blue Ribbon Panel on Alberta’s finances:

“Today, I was pleased to receive the report from the Blue Ribbon Panel on Alberta’s Finances.

“Our government committed to having a panel of experts conduct an independent review of Alberta’s finances and provide recommendations to government on balancing the budget by fiscal year 2022-23, while improving budget planning systems, processes and practices.

“I am confident the collective expertise this panel has brought to their report will help us to understand the fiscal realities in our province as we work to address spending, the deficit and growing debt in our province.

“I thank the members of this panel for their work and would like to specifically acknowledge the outstanding leadership of Dr. Janice MacKinnon.

“Albertans trust us to be responsible stewards of their tax dollars. The chronic deficits we face today are because previous governments spent far beyond their means.

“I will be reviewing the report and sharing it with my colleagues in government for their consideration as well. Upon our review, we will share the report with Albertans in early September.”

