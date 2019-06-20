Residents of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement Return Home Thursday Afternoon - Gateway Gazette

More than 700 evacuees from the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement can safely return home. Additional information for residents on where to collect re-entry kits and hampers is online at https://www.facebook.com/paddleprairie. Re-entry tips are available online under the section marked returning home.
More than 9,000 evacuees are still out of their homes.
The following communities issued mandatory evacuation orders this week:
Beaver First Nation – Boyer River (No. 164) and Child Lake (No. 164A)
Dene Tha’ First Nation – Bushe River (No. 207)
Mackenzie County
The Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, south of Highway 58, west of Range Road 150
The Hamlet of La Crete
Range Road 164 to Range Road 150, south of the Peace River, north of Highway 697
Peerless Trout First Nation – Trout Lake community and high-risk persons in the surrounding area.
The following communities remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave quickly if the situation changes:
High Level
Mackenzie County
Area west of Range Road 164, south of the Peace River to Township Road 1010, and the Machesis Lake campground
Bigstone Cree Nation 166 A, B, C and D
Municipal District of Opportunity 17
Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
Hamlet of Chipewyan Lake
Current situation
Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 325,000 hectares.
Jackpot Creek wildfire, north of Lutose, is about 75,600 hectares.
McMillan Wildfire Complex located in the Slave Lake Forest area, is more than 275,100 hectares.
