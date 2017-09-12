Resignation of Health Deputy a “Relief for Albertans” say United Conservatives

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Health Critic Tany Yao issued the following statement regarding last week’s resignation of the Deputy Minister of Health, Carl Amrhein:

“After all the ethical questions surrounding Mr. Amrhein’s tenure as Deputy Minister of Health, quite frankly it’s a relief to see that he has resigned.

“I have repeatedly questioned Mr. Amrhein’s objectivity and ability as Deputy Minister given his role in the Pure North scandal, as well as the problems within his own office.

“Health care makes up over 40 per cent of the province of Alberta’s annual budget, and we simply cannot afford such ethical malaise in a department that all Albertans count on to be there for them.

“United Conservatives will continue to be hard at work to hold Minister Hoffman and the Department of Health to account to ensure that when it comes to health care, the best interests of Albertans are always put first.”

