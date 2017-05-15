Campaign reminds Albertans to use their GameSense

Have you ever thought what you would do if you won a million dollars? It is fun to dream about the endless possibilities but it is especially important to remember that gambling is entertainment – not a way to make money. As part of Responsible Gambling Awareness Week, May 15-20, Albertans are reminded to use their GameSense.

While the majority of Albertans gamble for fun, gambling can become a problem for others. With this in mind, the AGLC, Government of Alberta and industry have partnered to promote Responsible Gambling Awareness Week.

“The AGLC is committed to ensuring Alberta’s gaming industry is well-managed and provides players with responsible gambling information and resources throughout the year. Through responsible gambling programs like GameSense, SMART Training programs and responsible gambling features on machines, the AGLC is continuing its efforts to encourage players to access information that will help promote healthy gaming behaviours.” Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President and CEO, AGLC

Responsible Gambling Awareness Week is promoted throughout Alberta’s casinos, racing entertainment centres and vlt locations. It showcases a number of initiatives and resources to educate both players and gaming staff about the realities of gambling, including the odds and randomness of different games, as well as the myths and facts about the actual costs of play.

Partners in Responsible Gambling Awareness Week include Alberta Health Services, Alberta Health, Alberta Charitable Casino Operators, Alberta Hotel & Lodging Association and Bingo Alberta.

For more information about the week and its events as well as responsible and problem gambling resources, visit your nearest GameSense Info Centre or visit GameSenseAB.ca. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the Alberta Health Services Addiction Line at 1-866-332-2322.

