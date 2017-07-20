Restorative Justice: Investing in Rehabilitation

The Government of Alberta is supporting restorative justice initiatives in communities across the province with $360,000 in grants.

Grants have been awarded to 16 organizations across Alberta to support voluntary restorative justice programs. Restorative justice focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community. These programs are an alternative or supplement to any sentence and can be initiated at any time during the criminal justice process.

“These provincial grants enable organizations to help give victims a voice, while allowing offenders to repair the harm caused by their actions. Restorative justice is an innovative approach to ensure both victims and the community are a part of the resolution of conflict.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

One of the recipients this year, the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee, has received a $20,000 grant. The money will be used to fund training for committee members to strengthen their knowledge of restorative justice practices. The committee will also build a practical application tool and process that can be used to respond to hate incidents at a local level.

“This funding will allow the committee to build on the relationship between community and law enforcement, while also strengthening a collective response to hate. We feel this work is fundamental and will contribute to building safe and inclusive communities.” Renee Vaugeois, Alberta Hate Crimes Committee

The funding is available each year through the Alberta Community Restorative Justice program. Receipents must be incorporated non-profit and/or volunteer organizations, coalitions, local community groups, Indigenous organizations or youth justice committees sanctioned by the Government of Alberta. Grants are awarded to a maximum of $50,000 per initiative per year over a period of up to two years.

Quick facts