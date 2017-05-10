Results from Leaked AHS Internal Survey Paint Bleak Picture and Should be Released in Full: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: A recent survey conducted by Alberta Health Services of employees and obtained in part by Wildrose paints a bleak picture about the state of the healthcare system and should be released in full publicly for transparency’s sake, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The Our People Survey was conducted by AHS and was responded to by over 46,000 employees, doctors, and volunteers. Key results from the survey include:

36 per cent of employees saying that if they needed healthcare, they would not feel safe receiving it from AHS;

43 per cent of respondents saying they are not satisfied with AHS as a place to work;

53 per cent of respondents saying their opinions do not seem to count; and

Physicians ranking patient safety culture the lowest of all respondents at only 66 per cent.

“These survey results demonstrate significant problems within our healthcare system that need to be urgently addressed,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “When healthcare workers themselves don’t feel that our system is safe, it should sound an alarm for the NDP government. Albertans deserve better.”

The Our People Survey results are available only through an online portal for AHS employees, and findings of the survey are not fully disclosed in a transparent manner. Wildrose is urging the NDP government to compel AHS to release the survey results in full.

“In order for Albertans to have confidence in our health care system, we need to address the serious concerns that employees and physicians have outlined,” Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao said. “That starts with publicly releasing the results of this survey as a demonstration that AHS and the Minister are willing to work to improve safety and the workplace culture at AHS.”

It’s standard practice for the Government of Alberta to publicly post employee surveys by department on their public site.

Leaked documents highlight serious concerns with level of care at Lacombe Hospital and care centre

EDMONTON, AB: Leaked documents show a system in flux at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre (LHCC) and bring to light serious concerns about the level of care provided at the facility, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The documents outline an investigation that was launched in April 2017 as a result of “serious concerns raised about care quality at the site” brought forward by Red Deer College practical nurse students who were completing their practicums at the facility.

Serious breaches that were found as a result of the investigation include:

expired aseptic sterile supplies like catheters;

soiled linen and garbage overflowing into hallways;

slings being used communally without a clear, consistent cleaning process;

medication left unsecured, unlabeled, unattended;

lack of proper training in medication management and assistance (for those managing medication);

lack of proper training in dementia care (for those assisting clients with dementia); and

lack of proper training in risk management, fall prevention, CPR, palliative/end-of-life care, safe lifts, restraints, and bathing.

“The findings of this investigation are incredibly concerning, and show that Albertans in the Lacombe area are not receiving the care they deserve, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “If it hadn’t been for the nursing students who were adamant about bringing their concerns forward, these unacceptable standards could have persisted.”

As the documents outline, a formal report is pending. Wildrose is calling on the NDP government to ensure that report is made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“There are serious failings at the LHCC that must be addressed in order for faith to be restored in our health care system,” Wildrose Lacombe – Ponoka MLA Ron Orr said. “Patients and their loved ones have seen inadequate levels of care that are simply unacceptable, and that must change. Wildrose will hold the NDP government to account to ensure that significant problems found in the initial investigation are fixed.”

Wildrose spoke to concerned residents in Lacombe about the findings of the initial investigation. Lois Cookson’s 89 year old stepfather was a patient at LHCC and said that “he was dying before our eyes in the Lacombe Hospital” with problems that included incorrect testing, filing of testing under the wrong patient’s name, and providing the wrong antibiotic.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

