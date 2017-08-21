Review to Examine Workplace Health and Safety

The Government of Alberta is launching a review of the province’s occupational health and safety system to improve workplace safety and better protect Albertans.

Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act sets the minimum standards for workplace health and safety, and outlines the roles and responsibilities of employers and employees. While there have been small changes over the years, the act has not been thoroughly reviewed since 1976.

“All workers deserve healthy and safe workplaces from their first shift through to retirement. Alberta workplaces and the nature of Albertans’ work have changed significantly during the past 40 years. We need to make sure the province’s laws and best practices are helping keep Albertans safe at work.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

The review will examine the OHS Act, as well as compliance, enforcement, education, engagement and prevention efforts in Alberta’s OHS system. It will also clarify employer and worker responsibilities, improve worker engagement and maintain Alberta’s strong focus on illness and injury prevention.

Along with an online survey and written submissions, the review will include roundtable sessions with employers, employees, academics and health and safety associations.

Albertans may participate in the review by completing an online survey at alberta.ca/ohs-review and by sending written comments or submissions [email protected] Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 16, 2017.