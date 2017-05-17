Review of Old Wells to Protect Albertans, Environment

The province is working with industry and experts to find ways to better protect Albertans and the environment by improving policies for managing old oil and gas facilities.

Subject matter experts and key stakeholders will take part in roundtable discussions on improving the management of historic, current and future liabilities associated with the full life cycle of upstream oil and gas development. The review will focus on further protecting Albertans and the environment while keeping Alberta a competitive place to invest.

“Albertans are concerned about the growing problem of orphaned and aging oil and gas infrastructure. Many landowners are directly affected by this, and it’s a problem that has been ignored for far too long. It’s important we take action and find the best way to improve the system and ensure these sites are managed responsibly.” Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

Diverse perspectives will be at the table to help inform policy discussions, including representation from industry, landowners, environmental groups, municipalities and Indigenous communities. The review is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

“Environmental protection and safety of communities is paramount to our industry. We think it’s critical to open the dialogue with Albertans and jointly develop a framework that improves the management of unproductive upstream oil and natural gas assets. As part of our commitment, we will take part in that conversation and support solutions to improve policy and manage these liabilities.” Brad Herald, chairman, Orphan Well Association (OWA)

“Rural landowners and municipal districts have many concerns surrounding this issue. We’re pleased to see government is beginning its review and look forward to learning more about how we can address it.” Al Kemmere, president, Alberta Association Of Municipal Districts & Counties (AAMDC)

Quick facts and definitions