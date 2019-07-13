Rewarding Responsible Ranchers with Longer Leases - Gateway Gazette

Granting extended leases to ranchers who demonstrate exemplary care for public lands will help support the economy and the environment.

Lengthening public land leases to a maximum of 20 years will make good on government’s promise to help give ranchers the long-term certainty and investment opportunities they need to succeed, now and in the future. The change will allow ranchers to spend more time focusing on their business, and less time dealing with regulatory red tape through lease renewals.

“Alberta’s ranchers play an important role in our province. Not only do they have a large impact on our economy, but they are responsible for protecting some of the province’s important grassland and wetland habitats. Extending grazing tenures for ranchers who go above and beyond our environmental standards recognizes their good behaviour and encourages others to do the same.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Extended tenure for exemplary stewardship will come into effect in late fall 2019, and will be granted to ranchers who show exemplary care for Alberta’s water, land and air resources.

In the coming months, government will release guidelines outlining what is considered exemplary stewardship, so all leaseholders will know what is expected. Rewarding responsible ranchers with extended term lengths creates an incentive for all ranchers to conduct their business with the utmost respect for our province’s natural resources.

“We understand that Alberta ranchers are the best and most responsible stewards of the land. This government is listening to ranchers and will cut red tape and let them do what they do best – ranch.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Ranchers have always been exemplary environmental stewards – it’s good for the health of the environment and for the health of our businesses. It’s nice to see that the government is willing to recognize us for our responsible work.”Rich Smith, executive director, Alberta Beef Producers

The tenure change supports government efforts to reduce red tape and uses an outcome-based approach to ensure regulatory processes are necessary, effective, efficient and proportional to the outcomes they are trying to achieve.