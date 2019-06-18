 Rhubarb Festival Quilt Show Winners 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Rhubarb Festival Quilt Show Winners 2019

By Contributor

Jun 18

Charity quilts given to Rowan House by the Diamond Valley Quilters. There were 14 quilts given to Rowan House for their residents.
1st place Large category, Margaret Smith – “Cattails in the Meadow”
1st place in Art Quilt Category: Cathie Dallas – “Peggy’s Cove”
1st place small category, Michelle Gillham – Dragonflies
2nd place in Large category: Nancy Neufeld – “Double Wedding Ring”
2nd place in small category: Michelle Gillham – “Quilt Diva”
2nd place art quilt category, Maxine Nelson – “Hogg Park”

Thank you to Sheila Virgo, Coordinator of the Quilt Show, Sheep Creek Arts Council.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Rhubarb Festival Quilt Show Winners 2019

Fibre-Optic Broadband Project on Hold Due to High Construction Costs

Preparations Underway for 57th Christ Church Millarville Flower Festival

Help Grace-Lynn to Attend a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Pipeline Pressure on Small Business Next Post Rhubarb Festival Quilt Show Winners 2019