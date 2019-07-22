Rice Noodles with Shrimp and Snow Peas - Gateway Gazette

This colourful and flavourful recipe is very high in iron thanks to the shrimp. Use thick or thin rice noodles in this recipe – just be sure to follow the package directions.

Ingredients:

8 oz Rice noodles 227 g

2 cups Shrimp 500 mL

2 Green onions, chopped 2

1 Tbsp Canola oil 15 mL

2 tsp Fresh ginger, grated 10 mL

3 cloves Garlic, crushed 3 cloves

1 tsp Fish sauce 5 mL

1 Tbsp Rice wine vinegar 15 mL

3 Tbsp Lime juice 45 mL

½ cup Tomato sauce 125 mL

1 cup Snow peas 250 mL

1 medium Carrot, grated 1 medium

⅓ cup Peanuts 80 mL

⅛ cup Fresh basil 30 mL

Directions:

1. Prepare rice noodles by soaking or cooking according to package directions.

2. Sauté shrimp and green onions in canola oil until shrimp are evenly pink.

3. When noodles are cooked (or soaked), toss with grated fresh ginger, garlic, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar and lime juice.

4. Add tomato sauce, snow peas, carrot, and shrimp and green onions.

5. Toss gently and serve with peanuts and a few leaves of torn fresh basil.

Makes 4 servings (500 mL/ 2 cup/ 397 g)

Source: developed by Julie Van Rosendaal for Apple Magazine, Alberta Health Services’ health and wellness magazine. Photo credit: Apple magazine/AHS.

Per Serving: 450 calories, 11 g fat, (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 580 mg sodium, 63 g carbohydrate, 24 g protein, 4 g fibre.

For more recipes, see Inspiring Healthy Eating at Healthyeatingstartshere.ca