Right Here, Right Now: Politics and Leadership in the Age of Disruption - Gateway Gazette

TORONTO/CNW/ – Signal Books is pleased to announce Right Here, Right Now: Politics and Leadership in the Age of Disruption by Stephen J. Harper, on sale October 16, 2018 in North America.

Right Here, Right Now draws on Harper’s decade of experience as Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister and G-7 leader, to help readers understand the changes we are seeing in politics, business and society.

Designed as a blueprint for global decision makers and leaders everywhere, Right Here, Right Now offers exclusive and highly accessible insight into the most relevant issues driving business decisions today, including: international trade, geopolitics, immigration and technology.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Harper observed: “Right Here, Right Now will help readers understand what is driving disruption in the world today. This is a book for readers interested in understanding how politics, business and technology impact our world now and in the future.”

Signal Books publisher Douglas Pepper said: “Right Here, Right Now offers a unique and clear-eyed assessment of why we are living in an unprecedented age of political, economic and social disruption. As a former G-7 leader, Canada’s 22ndPrime Minister and a trained economist, there is simply no better voice to provide a positive and practical plan for how we can move the world forward, together”.

Right Here, Right Now will be available for purchase in hardcover, ebook and audiobook formats.

ABOUT STEPHEN J. HARPER:

STEPHEN J. HARPER is an economist, entrepreneur, and former G-7 leader who served as Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister for nearly a decade, from February 6, 2006 to November 4, 2015. Today, he is the Chairman and CEO of Harper & Associates Consulting, a firm that helps its clients navigate global business risk. He speaks regularly to global audiences about investment trends, international trade and geopolitics. In 2018, Harper was elected Chairman of the International Democrat Union, the world’s preeminent alliance of centre-right political parties.

ABOUT SIGNAL BOOKS:

Established in 2011, Signal Books is dedicated to the power of ideas and original thinking. Featuring politics, religion, culture, history, business, and the environment, Signal publishes Canadian and international authors with the intention of sparking debate and furthering the collective understanding about Canada and the world. Signal aims to publish creative, daring and intellectually significant works of non-fiction to raise our awareness of the most important issues of the day.

