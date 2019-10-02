Right to Know Day: Statement from Minister Glubish - Gateway Gazette

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish issued the following statement on Right to Know Day:

(Sept 28) “Today, we join governments around the world in celebrating Right to Know Day.

“This marks the end of Right to Know Week, which aims to advance and celebrate a person’s right to access information from their government, and promote freedom of information as essential to both democracy and good governance.

“Information inspires innovation, advances academics, and spurs economic growth. The principles of openness and transparency found in our freedom of information legislation are important supports to realize the benefits of these innovations and advances.

“As the minister of Service Alberta, I’m proud to know that my ministry and this government are working to ensure every Albertan can access information and data with the confidence that privacy protection is at the core of everything we do.”



