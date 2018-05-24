Riley Morris, Okotoks Oilers (AJHL), named CJHL’s Top Goaltender for 2017-18 - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, Alta. – The Canadian Junior Hockey League announced Wednesday that Riley Morris of the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) has been named the recipient of its Top Goaltender Award for the 2017-18 season.

Morris earned the honour through voting completed by each of the 10-member Jr. ‘A’ leagues that comprise the CJHL.

The Calgary, Alta., product, who has now finished his Jr. A career, claimed the honours over fellow CJHL Top Goaltender finalists Ty Taylor, Vernon Vipers (BCHL); Troy Martyniuk, Winkler Flyers (MJHL); Fraser Kirk, Newmarket Hurricanes (OJHL) and Declan Hobbs, Nipawin Hawks (SJHL).

Among the accomplishments for Morris this season was being tabbed the AJHL’s Top Goaltender for 2017-18 and earning The Friends of AJHL Trophy, which is presented to the netminder that demonstrated the greatest ability at his position throughout the campaign.

Morris finished the regular season with 18 consecutive victories while allowing two or fewer goals against in 11 of those outings.

Overall Morris posted a record of 31-2-2 and registered four shutouts.

He was second overall among all AJHL stoppers in goals-against average at 1.98 and was tied for third in save percentage at .922.

Morris wrapped up his time with Okotoks establishing new franchise records in career shutouts (10), games played by a goaltender (141) and career wins (88).

He was also a finalist for the AJHL goaltending award in 2016-17.

With files from Charla Flett, Vice-President, Communications (AJHL)

Source: CANADIAN JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE