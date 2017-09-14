Riparian Restoration Workshop in Okotoks: Carbon Offsets and the Role of Watersheds in Climate Mitigation

September 21st, 2017

10am-2pm

This essential land management workshop with Sustainability Resources will discuss forests as an engineering tool, forests for water quality, forests as a climate strategy.

This workshop features Bryan Adkins from the Alberta Climate Change Office as he explores our provincial offset system and any updates occurring in the sector. Bryan is a Carbon Offset Policy Advisor for the Government of Alberta. His expertise is in linking complex natural resource management and conservation challenges to cross-cutting issues in human development. Bryan focuses on forests, conservation, and achieving sustainable development goals.

Sustainability Resources is a non-profit coordinating Riparian Restoration Workshops with support from federal and provincial environmental grants. These workshops are designed to help elected representatives and government staff to learn how plants clean our drinking water, reinforce shorelines, mitigate flood and drought, and absorb carbon. Riparian Restoration Workshops are great for anyone without a background in environmental science who have a yard, or work in parks, drainage, transportation, land use planning, agriculture, landscaping, or transportation.

The primary objective of this program is to conduct well-informed restoration activities and build the capacity of decision makers to implement best available practices for improving watershed quality. Sustainability Resources is known for providing quality learning experiences to support community sustainability and resource management.

We are pleased to lead the coordination of the Riparian Restoration Program with partners in government, ENGOs, industry, and especially the community.

Our resources for watershed sustainability are designed to facilitate capacity building, professional development, policy and planning, and mobilization of best available technologies. Sustainability Resources has designed Riparian Restoration Field Workshops to build community capacity for watershed management.

*These 2017 workshops are provided with the generous support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, with contribution by Cows and Fish, Wright Nursery, and YESS! Since 2014 we have planted over 5000 native trees and shrubs along creeks in Alberta’s foothills and restored over 3000m2 of flood-prone riparian areas Learn more.

Residents of the Watershed: FREE | Non-Profits/Under-employed (Pa y-What-You-Can) | Corporate/Government/ Professionals: $50.00 (Includes Lunch!)

