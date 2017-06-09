Ripple Effect: Water Safety for You & Others

As spring turns to summer and we start spending more time around pools, streams, rivers, lakes and other waterways, now is a good time to think about water safety.

It’s also a good time to consider the impact your safety may have on others.

Whether you’re deciding if you need to wear a life jacket or if you should venture out onto uncertain waters, consider this: if you put yourself in harm’s way, you will likely be pulling other people there with you. And we’re not just talking about your friends and family who may be nearby. We’re talking about first responders.

If you get into trouble on land or in the water, who is going to come to your aid? The men and women of EMS, your local fire department and your nearest police service will be called out in the case of an emergency.

And if you are facing a life-threatening situation, they will likely have to put their own lives on the line to help you.

So, by all means, please go swimming this summer and fishing and boating. But please enjoy the water as safely as you can.

If you’re not sure what that means or what you need to know, please review these great water safety tips from the City of Calgary.

Have a fun and safe summer everyone!

www.jpmf.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

