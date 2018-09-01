River City Classics 16th Annual Show n Shine - Gateway Gazette

Our Annual September Show & Shine is the premier event of the year for car lovers in the Calgary area. This year the show will run on Sunday, September 23rd.

River City Classics Car Club has been staging this annual event since 2002. It has grown from a small beginning of a few vehicles located in George Lane Park to its current status where the Show takes over the whole of Downtown High River.

It isn’t unusual to see over 1100 vehicles and 50 vendors set up for the fourth Sunday in September. Access to Downtown is restricted on Show Day so vendors have become accustomed to arriving the evening before and locating their trailers.

Cars begin to arrive at “Front End Registration” as early as 6:00 am even though official opening is 7:00 am. Thanks to a hardy group of volunteers we are able to process the arrivals and get them to a parking space efficiently.

Parking for the Show is directed by our Parking Volunteers and is on a first come, first served basis. Sorry but we aren’t able to accommodate reserved parking locations.

Weather at the end of September is often chilly in the early morning while later in the day it can be very pleasant. We have been fortunate over the years and can report plenty of Alberta sunshine gracing our Show.

Current registration is $15 per vehicle. That provides access to our Show area for your vehicle and for the first 1000 vehicles, it means a commemorative dash plaque.

Starting in 2016 the River City Classics instituted a “Burn-Out” Night the evening before the Show. If you want to burn a little bit of rubber, in first gear only, then come out and register for the Burn-Out. In 2016 the Town of High River and the High River RCMP Detachment graciously allowed us to close Centre Street just north of 12th Ave. In the space of 5 long blocks we were able to create three burn-out staging areas. Participants, under guidance from our Volunteers, were able to get in as many 100 Ft runs as they could in a 2 hour period.

Close the Summer Show Season with River City Classics Car Club!!