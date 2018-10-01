River City Classics Car Club Awards Local Winner the '29 Ford Tudor - Gateway Gazette

River City Classics Car Club Awards Local Winner the ’29 Ford Tudor

By Contributor

Oct 01

On Wednesday (Sept 26), Victor of High River took delivery of the ’29 Ford Tudor, compliments of the Eamon’s Garage Society. Congratulations!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

River City Classics Car Club Awards Local Winner the ’29 Ford Tudor

Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

Your Welcome Wagon Hostess Is Waiting to Hear From You

Public Feedback Speaks Loud and Clear on Cannabis in High River

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs Next Post River City Classics Car Club Awards Local Winner the ’29 Ford Tudor