RJ Sigurdson wins United Conservative nomination in Highwood - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB (October 16, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued a statement following the nomination of RJ Sigurdson as the Party’s candidate or the 2019 provincial election:

“I would like to congratulate RJ Sigurdson on his hard-fought nomination win tonight in Highwood.

“RJ and his family have deep roots in the community, having chosen, alongside his wife, to raise their three children in the Highwood region. RJ started his career in the energy industry before moving into project management, where he’s spent the last 15 years. This experience will serve us well as we work to renew the Alberta Advantage and get our province back on track. I’m pleased to welcome RJ to the United Conservative team.

“I would like to thank Wayne Anderson for his contributions to our caucus, and the conservative movement, during his time in office. I am looking forward to working with Wayne in the Legislature in the coming months to hold the NDP to account on the Advanced Education file. I know I join all Albertans in thanking Wayne for his service to our province.”

“I would also like to thank Carrie Fischer, Dean Leask, and their teams for their participation in the democratic process and dedication to our movement.”