RMSO: Audition Results Revealed - Gateway Gazette

Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra held auditions for new Concertmaster and Principal Second Violin last weekend.

We are excited to announce that, following twos round of exciting auditions, Eva Toncheva has been appointed the new Concertmaster of the RMSO.

Eva Toncheva obtained her Bachelor of Music degree in Violin Performance jointly from the University of Lethbridge and the University of British Columbia in 2018.

Ms. Toncheva joined the National Youth Orchestra of Canada in 2017 and 2018, touring the country coast to coast, as well as overseas in Germany and Scotland. Back in Calgary, Eva enjoys being immersed in the rich musical community, offering her services both as a player and as a teacher.

She regularly performs with the Lethbridge Symphony Orchestra, Symphony of the Kootenays, and other organisations throughout Southern Alberta and BC.

Eva is very excited to be the new concertmaster for the Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra in the upcoming 2019/20 season.

We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Zhang as Principal Second Violinist for the RMSO.

He began with the Mount Royal University Conservatory Strings program and has been involved in orchestra ever since. Dan has served as principal 2nd violin of the UCalgary orchestra for 2 years, was a featured violinist in the UCalgary World Music Ensemble, and has been with the Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra since Season 1.

Aside from music, Dan dabbles in molecular and developmental biology. He is currently an NSERC funded Master’s student working in a stem cell lab and has presented his research at various symposiums, including the 22nd International C. elegans Conference at UCLA in Los Angeles. His research has won multiple travel and oral presentation awards. His hobbies include science, hiking, and computers.

