RMSO Music Director Named "Compelling Calgarian" of 2019 - Gateway Gazette

RMSO Music Director Named “Compelling Calgarian” of 2019

By Contributor

Jan 03

Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra’s visionary founder and music director, featured as one of Calgary Herald’s Compelling Calgarians. Congratulations, Carlos, we are grateful for your energy and all you do for Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra.

Read the Herald article here.

Here are few more tidbits about our Music Director, Carlos Foggin:

Born 1981 in Edmonton, AB
Raised on a mixed farm/ranch operation in Del Bonita (SW Alberta, on the Montana border)

Primary Instrument: Piano
Secondary Instrument: Pipe Organ

Studied Pipe Organ & Conducting at the University of Calgary

In June 2016, the same month he founded the RMSO, he was made the 100th Fellow of the Royal Canadian College of Organists (est. 1909).

Source: RMSO

