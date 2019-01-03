RMSO Music Director Named "Compelling Calgarian" of 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra’s visionary founder and music director, featured as one of Calgary Herald’s Compelling Calgarians. Congratulations, Carlos, we are grateful for your energy and all you do for Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra.
Here are few more tidbits about our Music Director, Carlos Foggin:
Born 1981 in Edmonton, AB
Raised on a mixed farm/ranch operation in Del Bonita (SW Alberta, on the Montana border)
Primary Instrument: Piano
Secondary Instrument: Pipe Organ
Studied Pipe Organ & Conducting at the University of Calgary
In June 2016, the same month he founded the RMSO, he was made the 100th Fellow of the Royal Canadian College of Organists (est. 1909).
Source: RMSO
