Road Closure on Macleod Trail Between 4 Avenue and 3 Street S.W. Starting May 23

HIGH RIVER, AB: As part of ongoing finishing work in the downtown, Macleod Trail will be closed between 4 Avenue S.W. and 3 Street S.W. (just past the roundabout) starting on May 23.

The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks and is required to finish surface works and concrete pedestrian crossings in the area.

Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained along the sidewalks throughout construction. George Lane Park will be accessible to vehicles via 5 Avenue S.W.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution, obey construction signage, and watch for heavy equipment and trucks operating in the area. The Town thanks all businesses and residents for their patience as this vital project is completed.

The most up to date information can be found on the Town’s website, www.highriver.ca under the Major Projects Map.

